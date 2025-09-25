JTF - DC pruning mission brings peace of mind

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Rochelle Carter, 104th Maintenance Co., 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, describes her perspective on pruning work near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. Sept. 25, 2025. Carter was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)