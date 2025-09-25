U.S. Army Spc. Rochelle Carter, 104th Maintenance Co., 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, describes her perspective on pruning work near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. Sept. 25, 2025. Carter was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2025 16:08
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|980542
|VIRIN:
|250925-Z-EZ983-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111328248
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, JTF - DC pruning mission brings peace of mind, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.