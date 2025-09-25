Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF - DC pruning mission brings peace of mind

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Rochelle Carter, 104th Maintenance Co., 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, describes her perspective on pruning work near the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C. Sept. 25, 2025. Carter was providing tree pruning support to the National Park Service as part of the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission, which involves about 2,300 National Guard members providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ensure the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.28.2025 16:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 980542
    VIRIN: 250925-Z-EZ983-2001
    Filename: DOD_111328248
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF - DC pruning mission brings peace of mind, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    DCSafe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download