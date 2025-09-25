U.S. service members attend the post show celebration after America’s Air Show 2025 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 21:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980508
|VIRIN:
|250926-M-YC522-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111327765
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: Post Show Celebration, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.