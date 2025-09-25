Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: Post Show Celebration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. service members attend the post show celebration after America’s Air Show 2025 on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Sept. 26, 2025. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Madison Luciano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 21:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980508
    VIRIN: 250926-M-YC522-1001
    Filename: DOD_111327765
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: Post Show Celebration, by LCpl Madison Luciano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Miramar AirShow, aircraft, aviation, Americas Airshow 2025, air show 2025, MV-22B Osprey, I MEF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download