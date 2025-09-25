U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct combined infiltration and aerial operations during PANAMAX-A

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct a combined infiltration, executing a coordinated raid to secure key objectives before exfiltrating along pre-planned routes in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 9, 2025. Aerial imagery captured over the Panama Canal and during a helicopter flight over Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón highlights the strategic importance of these sites to regional security. The operation underscored the strength of the U.S.–Panama partnership, enhancing interoperability, tactical proficiency, and regional stability. PANAMAX A enabled subject matter expert exchanges and knowledge sharing, reinforcing a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Central America.



(U.S. Army video by MAJ Evan Cain)