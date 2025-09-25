U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct a combined infiltration, executing a coordinated raid to secure key objectives before exfiltrating along pre-planned routes in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 9, 2025. Aerial imagery captured over the Panama Canal and during a helicopter flight over Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón highlights the strategic importance of these sites to regional security. The operation underscored the strength of the U.S.–Panama partnership, enhancing interoperability, tactical proficiency, and regional stability. PANAMAX A enabled subject matter expert exchanges and knowledge sharing, reinforcing a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Central America.
(U.S. Army video by MAJ Evan Cain)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 18:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|980499
|VIRIN:
|250909-A-TU755-8962
|Filename:
|DOD_111327639
|Length:
|00:09:43
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct combined infiltration and aerial operations during PANAMAX-A, by MAJ Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.