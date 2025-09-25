Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct combined infiltration and aerial operations during PANAMAX-A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA

    09.09.2025

    Video by Maj. Evan Cain 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct a combined infiltration, executing a coordinated raid to secure key objectives before exfiltrating along pre-planned routes in Panama City, Panama, Sept. 9, 2025. Aerial imagery captured over the Panama Canal and during a helicopter flight over Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón highlights the strategic importance of these sites to regional security. The operation underscored the strength of the U.S.–Panama partnership, enhancing interoperability, tactical proficiency, and regional stability. PANAMAX A enabled subject matter expert exchanges and knowledge sharing, reinforcing a shared commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity in Central America.

    (U.S. Army video by MAJ Evan Cain)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980499
    VIRIN: 250909-A-TU755-8962
    Filename: DOD_111327639
    Length: 00:09:43
    Location: PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Panamanian forces conduct combined infiltration and aerial operations during PANAMAX-A, by MAJ Evan Cain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PANAMAX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download