Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: KC-130J Super Hercules

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules assigned to Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 352, Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing prepares for take off prior to the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2025 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show in San Diego, Sept. 27, 2025. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery, and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Air Show 2025 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers and the world-famous Blue Angels; to celebrate the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps alongside Marines and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 980494
    VIRIN: 250927-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_111327568
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Air Show 2025 B-Roll Day 2: KC-130J Super Hercules, by Cpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps Air Station; KC-130J; USMC; Marines; America’sAirShow; MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download