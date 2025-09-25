Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Rights Impact Analysis (CRIA)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Introduction to CRIA, the process for evaluating the civil rights impacts of decisions that will affect the workforce and beneficiaries of federal financial assistance. Forest Service Office of Civil Rights, Equal Opportunity Program. February 28, 2024

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980491
    VIRIN: 250922-U-D0276-8116
    Filename: DOD_111327467
    Length: 00:05:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civil Rights Impact Analysis (CRIA), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    00. Washington Office

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download