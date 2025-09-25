Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PIKES PEAK America's Mountain

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Pikes Peak, standing over 14,000 feet tall, is celebrated as America's mountain and inspired the lyrics of 'America the Beautiful.' The mountain's beauty and accessibility are enhanced through partnerships with various agencies, including the USDA Forest Service, which plays a key role in managing the area. These collaborations focus on recreation, trail building, and protecting vital water supplies, ensuring year-round opportunities for visitors. The city of Colorado Springs oversees the visitor center, which features immersive exhibits and stunning views across five states from the summit. This shared stewardship aims to keep Pikes Peak accessible for future generations while connecting visitors to its rich natural and historical significance. (USDA Forest Service Video by Preston Keres and Travis Weger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980490
    VIRIN: 250914-U-D0276-6778
    Filename: DOD_111327466
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PIKES PEAK America's Mountain, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    00. Washington Office

