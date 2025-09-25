PIKES PEAK America's Mountain

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pikes Peak, standing over 14,000 feet tall, is celebrated as America's mountain and inspired the lyrics of 'America the Beautiful.' The mountain's beauty and accessibility are enhanced through partnerships with various agencies, including the USDA Forest Service, which plays a key role in managing the area. These collaborations focus on recreation, trail building, and protecting vital water supplies, ensuring year-round opportunities for visitors. The city of Colorado Springs oversees the visitor center, which features immersive exhibits and stunning views across five states from the summit. This shared stewardship aims to keep Pikes Peak accessible for future generations while connecting visitors to its rich natural and historical significance. (USDA Forest Service Video by Preston Keres and Travis Weger)