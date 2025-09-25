Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Research: Timing of Fire Study

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    October 29-30, 2022: Wildland firefighters from the Stanislaus National Forest and researchers from the Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Research Station conducted a 21-acre prescribed burn on the Tuolumne Experimental Forest. The prescribed burn is a part of a Timing of Fire Study allowing researchers to compare how seasonal conditions affect the outcomes of prescribed fire. Research Ecologist Eric Knapp takes us through how we study the effects of prescribed fire and what we can learn.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:19
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: US

    17. Pacific Southwest Research Station

