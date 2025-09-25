Research: Timing of Fire Study

October 29-30, 2022: Wildland firefighters from the Stanislaus National Forest and researchers from the Forest Service's Pacific Southwest Research Station conducted a 21-acre prescribed burn on the Tuolumne Experimental Forest. The prescribed burn is a part of a Timing of Fire Study allowing researchers to compare how seasonal conditions affect the outcomes of prescribed fire. Research Ecologist Eric Knapp takes us through how we study the effects of prescribed fire and what we can learn.
