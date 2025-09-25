Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wildland Fire Therapy Services BHO#3_20250717

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Sherry Bisci introduces a new wildland fire therapy service aimed at providing mid to long-term mental health treatment for wildland fire personnel. This service addresses issues such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD, offering a 24/7 call center for mental health screenings and referrals. Eligible users, including federal wildland firefighters and their supporters, can receive an initial assessment and up to 16 free therapy sessions each year, with both in-person and virtual options available. Confidentiality is assured, and while family members cannot participate in therapy, users can discuss ongoing treatment with their providers after the free sessions. Additional resources and FAQs are provided for further information.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:19
    Location: US

    Wildland Fire Behavioral Health and Wellbeing Channel

