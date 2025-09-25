Wildland Fire Therapy Services BHO#3_20250717

Sherry Bisci introduces a new wildland fire therapy service aimed at providing mid to long-term mental health treatment for wildland fire personnel. This service addresses issues such as anxiety, depression, and PTSD, offering a 24/7 call center for mental health screenings and referrals. Eligible users, including federal wildland firefighters and their supporters, can receive an initial assessment and up to 16 free therapy sessions each year, with both in-person and virtual options available. Confidentiality is assured, and while family members cannot participate in therapy, users can discuss ongoing treatment with their providers after the free sessions. Additional resources and FAQs are provided for further information.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980488
|VIRIN:
|250815-U-D0276-8255
|Filename:
|DOD_111327464
|Length:
|00:14:36
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
