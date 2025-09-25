Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Saving Stories from the Flames - The Middle Mesa Fire Response, Carson National Forest

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Wildland firefighters don't just protect forests, communities, and wildlife - they also play a role in preserving irreplaceable pieces of human history. The U.S Forest Service works to identify and protect fire-sensitive archaeological sites and artifacts during wildfire incidents. Learn how fire crews, archaeologists, and cultural resource specialists work together to ensure these culturally important areas are preserved for future generations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980487
    VIRIN: 250814-U-D0276-1096
    Filename: DOD_111327463
    Length: 00:02:20
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Saving Stories from the Flames - The Middle Mesa Fire Response, Carson National Forest, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    03. Region 3 - Southwestern Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download