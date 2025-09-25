Wildland firefighters don't just protect forests, communities, and wildlife - they also play a role in preserving irreplaceable pieces of human history. The U.S Forest Service works to identify and protect fire-sensitive archaeological sites and artifacts during wildfire incidents. Learn how fire crews, archaeologists, and cultural resource specialists work together to ensure these culturally important areas are preserved for future generations.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 18:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980487
|VIRIN:
|250814-U-D0276-1096
|Filename:
|DOD_111327463
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
This work, Saving Stories from the Flames - The Middle Mesa Fire Response, Carson National Forest
