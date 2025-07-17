Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WildlandFireTherapyService-Drop-inSession-07.17.2025

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Sherry Bisci, a behavioral health officer, introduces a mental health service designed for wildland firefighters, offering mid to long-term treatment options. The program includes a 24/7 call center for screenings and referrals, providing up to sixteen free therapy sessions annually, both in-person and virtually. Eligibility extends to federal wildland firefighters and their operational support staff, with confidentiality assured for all treatment records. The initiative was developed based on feedback from field employees, and additional drop-in sessions are planned for the fall. Family members are currently not eligible for therapy, but individuals can continue sessions at their own expense.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:18
    Length: 00:13:51
    Location: US

