WildlandFireTherapyService-Drop-inSession-07.17.2025

Sherry Bisci, a behavioral health officer, introduces a mental health service designed for wildland firefighters, offering mid to long-term treatment options. The program includes a 24/7 call center for screenings and referrals, providing up to sixteen free therapy sessions annually, both in-person and virtually. Eligibility extends to federal wildland firefighters and their operational support staff, with confidentiality assured for all treatment records. The initiative was developed based on feedback from field employees, and additional drop-in sessions are planned for the fall. Family members are currently not eligible for therapy, but individuals can continue sessions at their own expense.