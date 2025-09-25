Sidney R. Yates Building History

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/980483" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The video takes viewers on a tour of the Sydney R. Gates Federal Building, located in Washington DC. Originally designed for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the building features a grand staircase and historic vault doors that protected printing plates. The tour highlights the Gifford Pinchot Conference Room, showcasing its marble mantle and chandeliers, as well as a memorial for service employees lost in World War I. The building became the USDA Forest Service headquarters in 1990, and notable artifacts, including Gifford Pinchot's desk, are displayed. The clock tower, which was without a clock for many years, finally received one in 2015.