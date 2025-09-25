Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sidney R. Yates Building History

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    USDA Forest Service

    The video takes viewers on a tour of the Sydney R. Gates Federal Building, located in Washington DC. Originally designed for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, the building features a grand staircase and historic vault doors that protected printing plates. The tour highlights the Gifford Pinchot Conference Room, showcasing its marble mantle and chandeliers, as well as a memorial for service employees lost in World War I. The building became the USDA Forest Service headquarters in 1990, and notable artifacts, including Gifford Pinchot's desk, are displayed. The clock tower, which was without a clock for many years, finally received one in 2015.

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:19
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: US

