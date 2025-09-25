Operation Sky Hammer 3

Sikorsky CH-54B SkyCrane helicopter sits ready for training at Jeffco Air Base in Broomfield, Colorado, during Operation Sky Hammer, July 3. Operation Sky Hammer is a trial initiative for 2025 that aims to increase initial attack effectiveness across the Rocky Mountain Region through the coordinated use of two Type 1 helitanker and a mobile retardant base. This effort focuses on prepositioning a powerful team of aviation resources in high-risk areas during periods of elevated fire activity. (USDA Forest Service photo by Travis Weger)
