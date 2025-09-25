Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Sky Hammer 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Sikorsky CH-54B SkyCrane helicopter sits ready for training at Jeffco Air Base in Broomfield, Colorado, during Operation Sky Hammer, July 3. Operation Sky Hammer is a trial initiative for 2025 that aims to increase initial attack effectiveness across the Rocky Mountain Region through the coordinated use of two Type 1 helitanker and a mobile retardant base. This effort focuses on prepositioning a powerful team of aviation resources in high-risk areas during periods of elevated fire activity. (USDA Forest Service photo by Travis Weger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 18:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980479
    VIRIN: 250704-U-D0276-8097
    Filename: DOD_111327455
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Sky Hammer 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    02. Region 2 - Rocky Mountain Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download