Operation Sky Hammer 2

A Mobile Retardant Base (MRB) sits ready for training at Jeffco Air Base in Broomfield, Colorado, during Operation Sky Hammer, July 3. MRBs provide flexibility in wildland firefighting efforts, capable of delivering 21,000 gallons per hour. They are able to travel and setup anywhere aircraft are needed within 24 hours. (USDA Forest Service photo by Travis Weger)