    2025-ATFS-May FINAL2

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    In May 2025, the video highlights various updates and activities taking place within the Forest Service. It showcases the ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing forest management and conservation efforts. The video emphasizes the importance of community involvement and collaboration in these endeavors. Viewers are encouraged to stay informed and engaged with the Forest Service's mission. Overall, it serves as a reminder of the vital role the Forest Service plays in preserving natural resources.

    Date Taken: 06.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 17:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 980461
    VIRIN: 250603-U-D0276-4812
    Filename: DOD_111327437
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

