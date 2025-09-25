2025-ATFS-May FINAL2

In May 2025, the video highlights various updates and activities taking place within the Forest Service. It showcases the ongoing projects and initiatives aimed at enhancing forest management and conservation efforts. The video emphasizes the importance of community involvement and collaboration in these endeavors. Viewers are encouraged to stay informed and engaged with the Forest Service's mission. Overall, it serves as a reminder of the vital role the Forest Service plays in preserving natural resources.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 17:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|980461
|VIRIN:
|250603-U-D0276-4812
|Filename:
|DOD_111327437
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
