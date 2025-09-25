Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Creating ornaments for the Capitol Christmas tree

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    In a nostalgic return to childhood, the main character joyfully participates in making ornaments for the Capitol Christmas tree, a task they haven't done since kindergarten. The initiative highlights Nevada's natural beauty, showcasing that the state is more than just desert landscapes. With a goal of crafting ten thousand ornaments, the effort emphasizes the importance of representing Nevada's charm and diversity.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 17:58
    Location: US

