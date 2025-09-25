SkiingAtSierraAtTahoe-Eldorado-PRW-01

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video of skiers and snowboarders of various levels going down trails, jumping, riding chair lifts, and spraying snow at Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort near Echo Summit on the Eldorado National Forest, Pacific Southwest Region, Feb. 13, 2023. Shots vary from pans to tripod to handheld while skiing. Forest Service video by Paul Wade.