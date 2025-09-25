Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Fireworks on National Forest Lands

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands, on every forest, in every campsite
    and day use area, every day of the year. With fire danger always present. Please help keep our firefighters and communities safe by following all regulations, including fire
    restrictions on your public lands.

    Catastrophic fires have affected California significantly in the last few years, and we need to do our part to prevent fires before they start. Remember, fire prevention is everyone's responsibility.

