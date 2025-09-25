No Fireworks on National Forest Lands

Fireworks are always prohibited on public lands, on every forest, in every campsite
and day use area, every day of the year. With fire danger always present. Please help keep our firefighters and communities safe by following all regulations, including fire
restrictions on your public lands.
Catastrophic fires have affected California significantly in the last few years, and we need to do our part to prevent fires before they start. Remember, fire prevention is everyone's responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 15:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978787
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-6742
|Filename:
|DOD_111325604
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
