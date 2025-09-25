Understanding What's Underground: Mitigating Soil Compaction in Log Landings with Subsoiling and Biochar Treatments (Nov 2023)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Log landings, often left disturbed after timber harvesting, hold potential for establishing pollinator habitats, but soil compaction resulting from the harvesting process hinders seed germination and growth. To address this issue, a study was conducted in three National Forests (Hoosier, Shawnee, and Mark Twain) to test subsoil ripping and biochar application as remediation methods. Presented by Will Rumpf and John Kabrick This webinar is part of the Northern Research Station's Rooted in Research - Understanding What's Underground miniseries.