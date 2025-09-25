Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Understanding What's Underground: Mitigating Soil Compaction in Log Landings with Subsoiling and Biochar Treatments (Nov 2023)

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Log landings, often left disturbed after timber harvesting, hold potential for establishing pollinator habitats, but soil compaction resulting from the harvesting process hinders seed germination and growth. To address this issue, a study was conducted in three National Forests (Hoosier, Shawnee, and Mark Twain) to test subsoil ripping and biochar application as remediation methods. Presented by Will Rumpf and John Kabrick This webinar is part of the Northern Research Station's Rooted in Research - Understanding What's Underground miniseries.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 15:32
    Length: 00:50:21
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Understanding What's Underground: Mitigating Soil Compaction in Log Landings with Subsoiling and Biochar Treatments (Nov 2023), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

