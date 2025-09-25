Understanding What's Underground: Fungi and Forest Management (Nov 2023)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





Forest management practices, such as thinning and soil amendment application, can influence the composition of fungal communities in forests, which can then influence carbon and nutrient cycling. NRS scientists are currently elucidating these complex interactions, aiming to ultimately provide insights on how foresters can consider fungi when managing forests. Presented by Daniel Lindner This webinar is part of the Northern Research Station's Rooted in Research - Understanding What's Underground miniseries.