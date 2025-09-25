Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Understanding What's Underground: Fungi and Forest Management (Nov 2023)

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Forest management practices, such as thinning and soil amendment application, can influence the composition of fungal communities in forests, which can then influence carbon and nutrient cycling. NRS scientists are currently elucidating these complex interactions, aiming to ultimately provide insights on how foresters can consider fungi when managing forests. Presented by Daniel Lindner This webinar is part of the Northern Research Station's Rooted in Research - Understanding What's Underground miniseries.

    Location: US

