Understanding What's Underground: Fungi and Forest Management (Nov 2023)

Forest management practices, such as thinning and soil amendment application, can influence the composition of fungal communities in forests, which can then influence carbon and nutrient cycling. NRS scientists are currently elucidating these complex interactions, aiming to ultimately provide insights on how foresters can consider fungi when managing forests. Presented by Daniel Lindner This webinar is part of the Northern Research Station's Rooted in Research - Understanding What's Underground miniseries.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978713
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-2963
|Filename:
|DOD_111325530
|Length:
|00:59:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
