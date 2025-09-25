Missoula Fire Sciences Lab Seminar Series 2023-'24 Nov 9 2023 Presenter: Dan Jimenez, RMRS Research Engineer
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2025 15:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978712
|VIRIN:
|240208-U-D0276-3665
|Filename:
|DOD_111325529
|Length:
|00:58:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Missoula Fire Lab Seminar Series: Fuel Break Effectiveness: Understanding Fire Response to Spatial Variations in Vegetation and Wind, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.