Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Missoula Fire Lab Seminar Series: Fuel Break Effectiveness: Understanding Fire Response to Spatial Variations in Vegetation and Wind

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Missoula Fire Sciences Lab Seminar Series 2023-'24 Nov 9 2023 Presenter: Dan Jimenez, RMRS Research Engineer

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 15:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978712
    VIRIN: 240208-U-D0276-3665
    Filename: DOD_111325529
    Length: 00:58:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missoula Fire Lab Seminar Series: Fuel Break Effectiveness: Understanding Fire Response to Spatial Variations in Vegetation and Wind, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12. RMRS Missoula Fire Lab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download