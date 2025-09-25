Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCIENCE x Experimental Forests and Ranges: Silviculture

    UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Intro to experimental forests and ranges | Mac Callaham
    Free selection silviculture experiments in Idaho experimental and national forests | Jason Reinhardt
    Long term silviculture studies in the Fernow Experimental Forest involving mixed mesophytic hardwoods | Melissa Thomas-Van Gundy
    Chipola Experimental Forest and Hurricane Michael | Johnny Grace

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 15:27
    Length: 01:01:12
    Location: US

