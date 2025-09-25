Some of the Science Behind the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A botany range crew from the Bass Lake Ranger District in the Sierra National Forest is conducting botany surveys to protect rare species and prevent the spread of invasive species. The crew is focusing on monarchs, including the leaning tree, and surveying a hundred-foot buffer around each monarch for weeds and rare orchids like the mountain lady's slipper. Their main goal is to ensure that invasive species are not spreading and to protect the rare species in the area.