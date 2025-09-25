Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Some of the Science Behind the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    A botany range crew from the Bass Lake Ranger District in the Sierra National Forest is conducting botany surveys to protect rare species and prevent the spread of invasive species. The crew is focusing on monarchs, including the leaning tree, and surveying a hundred-foot buffer around each monarch for weeds and rare orchids like the mountain lady's slipper. Their main goal is to ensure that invasive species are not spreading and to protect the rare species in the area.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978612
    VIRIN: 240203-U-D0276-3700
    Filename: DOD_111325429
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Some of the Science Behind the Giant Sequoia Emergency Response, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

