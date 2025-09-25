Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Growing up in Sierra Nevada, California, the main character learned to appreciate the beauty of nature and is excited for the World Cup in California. The ski areas on national forest lands in the western United States, including Tahoe National Forest and Spa Valley, are important for conservation and restoration efforts.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978611
    VIRIN: 240203-U-D0276-6394
    Filename: DOD_111325428
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

