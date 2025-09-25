stanislaus_national_forest_presents__every_kid_outdoors! (1080p)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Ranger Lohrey and Ranger Jeanie present an overview of the 898,000-acre Stanislaus National Forest, located on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. They discuss the forest's landscape, diverse vegetation, and the importance of the Tualomey, Stama sauce, and Macolomey rivers as water sources. The presentation covers the impact of reduced snowfall on water resources, the distinct characteristics of each season, and the activities of animals in different seasons. The rangers express concern about the amount of garbage left in the forest and emphasize the importance of picking up trash to protect the environment. They introduce Woodsy Owl and the Every Kid Outdoors pass, which offers fourth-grade students unlimited free entrance to federal lands until the end of August. The video includes a testimonial from a sixth-grade student about using the Every Kid Outdoors pass at Yosemite National Park.