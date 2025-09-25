Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    stanislaus_national_forest_presents__every_kid_outdoors! (1080p)

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Courtesy Video

    USDA Forest Service

    Ranger Lohrey and Ranger Jeanie present an overview of the 898,000-acre Stanislaus National Forest, located on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. They discuss the forest's landscape, diverse vegetation, and the importance of the Tualomey, Stama sauce, and Macolomey rivers as water sources. The presentation covers the impact of reduced snowfall on water resources, the distinct characteristics of each season, and the activities of animals in different seasons. The rangers express concern about the amount of garbage left in the forest and emphasize the importance of picking up trash to protect the environment. They introduce Woodsy Owl and the Every Kid Outdoors pass, which offers fourth-grade students unlimited free entrance to federal lands until the end of August. The video includes a testimonial from a sixth-grade student about using the Every Kid Outdoors pass at Yosemite National Park.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.27.2025 12:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978593
    VIRIN: 240203-U-D0276-5798
    Filename: DOD_111325410
    Length: 00:20:57
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, stanislaus_national_forest_presents__every_kid_outdoors! (1080p), must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    05. Region 5 - Pacific Southwest Region

