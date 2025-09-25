Candidates in the Small Unit Ranger Tactics course, hosted by the 25th Infantry Division execute various training events at Lightning Academy, Wahiawa, Hawaii, Sept. 16, 2025. SURT is a training program designed to prepare Soldiers for the rigors of Ranger School and to develop them into effective small-unit leaders. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 22:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978519
|VIRIN:
|250918-M-LP807-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111324942
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|LIGHTNING ACADEMY, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Indo-Pacific servicemembers conduct Pre-Ranger course (SURT) in Hawaii, by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.