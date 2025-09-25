RD 25 | U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Japan-Self Defense Force service members clear National Cyber Range Complex

U.S. Marines with III Cyber Warfare Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Army soldiers, and Japan Self-Defense Force service members clear the National Cyber Range Complex during Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, September 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 20:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978514
|VIRIN:
|250916-M-QS704-2006
|Filename:
|DOD_111324832
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
