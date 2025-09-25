Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 25 | U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Japan-Self Defense Force service members clear National Cyber Range Complex

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.15.2025

    Video by Cpl. Juan Maldonado 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Cyber Warfare Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Army soldiers, and Japan Self-Defense Force service members clear the National Cyber Range Complex during Resolute Dragon 25 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, September 16, 2025. Resolute Dragon is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of U.S. Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and Japan Self-Defense personnel, with a focus on controlling and defending key maritime terrain. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Juan Maldonado)

    This work, RD 25 | U.S. Marines, Soldiers and Japan-Self Defense Force service members clear National Cyber Range Complex, by Cpl Juan Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    partnerships
    III MEF
    JSDF
    USMC
    ResoluteDragon25

