Honor Flight welcome home B-roll

Honor Flight Dayton veterans and their Guardians return from Washington, D.C., while members of the 445th Airlift Wing, other U.S. Airmen and members of the public greet them at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2025. After redesignating a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi,” the 445th Airlift Wing, along with the 911th AW from Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, flew the veterans to Washington, D.C., as part of the three-day Operation Honor 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Begy)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 18:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978507
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-AO039-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111324767
|Length:
|00:10:21
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
