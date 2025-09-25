Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor Flight welcome home B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Mary Begy 

    445th Airlift Wing, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Honor Flight Dayton veterans and their Guardians return from Washington, D.C., while members of the 445th Airlift Wing, other U.S. Airmen and members of the public greet them at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2025. After redesignating a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi,” the 445th Airlift Wing, along with the 911th AW from Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, flew the veterans to Washington, D.C., as part of the three-day Operation Honor 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Begy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 18:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978507
    VIRIN: 250924-F-AO039-1001
    Filename: DOD_111324767
    Length: 00:10:21
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor Flight welcome home B-roll, by 1st Lt. Mary Begy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veterans
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Honor Flight Dayton
    Operation Honor 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download