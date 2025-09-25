Honor Flight welcome home B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/978507" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Honor Flight Dayton veterans and their Guardians return from Washington, D.C., while members of the 445th Airlift Wing, other U.S. Airmen and members of the public greet them at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Sept. 21, 2025. After redesignating a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft as the “Spirit of Hanoi Taxi,” the 445th Airlift Wing, along with the 911th AW from Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, flew the veterans to Washington, D.C., as part of the three-day Operation Honor 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Capt. Mary Begy)