Partnerships with Purpose: AMISTAD 2025 in Panama

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Don Davison, 17th Medical Group AMISTAD 2025 mission director, speaks on the global health engagement at Centro de Salud de La Mesa, during AMISTAD 2025, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 22, 2025. AMISTAD delivers direct patient care by joint, total force, multi-disciplinary medical teams across Latin America, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and trust. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
