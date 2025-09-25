Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnerships with Purpose: AMISTAD 2025 in Panama

    PANAMA

    09.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Don Davison, 17th Medical Group AMISTAD 2025 mission director, speaks on the global health engagement at Centro de Salud de La Mesa, during AMISTAD 2025, in La Mesa, Panama, Sept. 22, 2025. AMISTAD delivers direct patient care by joint, total force, multi-disciplinary medical teams across Latin America, while also enhancing readiness, interoperability and trust. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 17:30
    Location: PA

    AMISTAD 2025

