Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dragon 6 PT

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Austin Robertson 

    18th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Anderson, Commander, 18th Airborne Corps, conducts physical training with the 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Aug. 6, 2025. PT is an important part of the daily life of a Soldier, not only does it keep you physically fit, but it also strengthens the mind. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978461
    VIRIN: 250806-A-UG798-2872
    Filename: DOD_111324021
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dragon 6 PT, by SGT Austin Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download