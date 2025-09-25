Dragon 6 PT

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Anderson, Commander, 18th Airborne Corps, conducts physical training with the 18th Field Artillery Brigade on Fort Bragg, N.C., Aug. 6, 2025. PT is an important part of the daily life of a Soldier, not only does it keep you physically fit, but it also strengthens the mind. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Austin Robertson)