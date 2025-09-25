One year after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reflects on its role in one of the largest disaster recovery missions in Corps history. Partnering with FEMA, state, and local agencies, USACE provided emergency power, water, infrastructure assessments, and massive debris removal operations that helped communities begin to rebuild.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 14:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978459
|VIRIN:
|250926-A-XB412-8574
|Filename:
|DOD_111323971
|Length:
|00:08:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Restoring Hope: The USACE Hurricane Helene Recovery Mission, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.