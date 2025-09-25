Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Restoring Hope: The USACE Hurricane Helene Recovery Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2025

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    One year after Hurricane Helene devastated western North Carolina, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reflects on its role in one of the largest disaster recovery missions in Corps history. Partnering with FEMA, state, and local agencies, USACE provided emergency power, water, infrastructure assessments, and massive debris removal operations that helped communities begin to rebuild.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 14:10
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978459
    VIRIN: 250926-A-XB412-8574
    Filename: DOD_111323971
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Restoring Hope: The USACE Hurricane Helene Recovery Mission, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    disaster recovery
    HELENE24
    partnership
    USACE
    Hurricane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download