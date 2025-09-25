6th ARW honors 9/11 first responders: B-Roll

MacDill service members participate in a 9/11 Memorial Climb alongside Hillsborough firefighters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants climbed nine flights of stairs 411 times to honor the 411 first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 13:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978456
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111323912
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
