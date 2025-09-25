Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW honors 9/11 first responders: B-Roll

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    MacDill service members participate in a 9/11 Memorial Climb alongside Hillsborough firefighters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants climbed nine flights of stairs 411 times to honor the 411 first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 13:50
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, 6th ARW honors 9/11 first responders: B-Roll, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    first responders
    Air Mobility Command
    MacDill Air Force Base
    9/11 memorial climb
    6ARW

