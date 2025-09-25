6th ARW honors 9/11 first responders: B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MacDill service members participate in a 9/11 Memorial Climb alongside Hillsborough firefighters at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 11, 2025. Participants climbed nine flights of stairs 411 times to honor the 411 first responders who lost their lives during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)