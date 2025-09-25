2025 POW/MIA 24-hour memorial sunset run

Joint force service members participate in the POW/MIA memorial run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled in recognition of the more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
|09.18.2025
|09.26.2025 11:37
|B-Roll
|978444
|250918-F-DE541-1002
|5411002
|DOD_111323557
|00:01:35
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
