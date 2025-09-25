Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 POW/MIA 24-hour memorial sunset run

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Joint force service members participate in the POW/MIA memorial run at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 18, 2025. Members from across the installation assembled in recognition of the more than 81,000 Americans who remain missing from WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars and other conflicts. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978444
    VIRIN: 250918-F-DE541-1002
    PIN: 5411002
    Filename: DOD_111323557
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 POW/MIA 24-hour memorial sunset run, by A1C Helen Ly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Run
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    6ARW
    MIA
    POW
    sunset run

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download