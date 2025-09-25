Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOT Savannah River Revolutionary war era Cannon Dive

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.12.2021

    Video by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Sound bite with Marine Archaeologist William Wilson of the Commonwealth Heritage Group - talking about the dives in the Savannah River to retrieve cannon and other artifacts that were discovered while dredging to deepen the Savannah Harbor.

    Date Taken: 10.12.2021
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 07:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978425
    VIRIN: 211012-A-CE999-5920
    Filename: DOD_111323069
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOT Savannah River Revolutionary war era Cannon Dive, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

