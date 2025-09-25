Sound bite with Marine Archaeologist William Wilson of the Commonwealth Heritage Group - talking about the dives in the Savannah River to retrieve cannon and other artifacts that were discovered while dredging to deepen the Savannah Harbor.
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 07:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978425
|VIRIN:
|211012-A-CE999-5920
|Filename:
|DOD_111323069
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SOT Savannah River Revolutionary war era Cannon Dive, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.