    2nd Cavalry Regiment Alumni Col. Ret. Jack Waldron

    GERMANY

    07.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Cavalry Regiment alumni Ret. Col. Jack Waldron, a proud veteran of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shares stories of service, resilience, and life after the regiment. His reflection on pivotal moments from 2CR’s storied past and the unbreakable bond that ties generations of Dragoons together offers perspective and encouragement to those still wearing the Stetson. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.26.2025 07:04
    Location: DE

    2CR
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps

