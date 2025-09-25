2nd Cavalry Regiment alumni Ret. Col. Jack Waldron, a proud veteran of the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, shares stories of service, resilience, and life after the regiment. His reflection on pivotal moments from 2CR’s storied past and the unbreakable bond that ties generations of Dragoons together offers perspective and encouragement to those still wearing the Stetson. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ariana Smith)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2025 07:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|978413
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-GW687-1757
|Filename:
|DOD_111322900
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Cavalry Regiment Alumni Col. Ret. Jack Waldron, by PFC Ariana Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.