A reel produced for social media platforms featuring an MQ-9 Reaper taking off during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 5, 2025. This reel addresses 432nd Wing personnel to encourage them for the weekend ahead. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 23:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978387
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-IU083-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322229
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, "It's Friday!" social media reel, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.