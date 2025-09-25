Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    "It's Friday!" social media reel

    NAVAL AIR STATION VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    A reel produced for social media platforms featuring an MQ-9 Reaper taking off during Bamboo Eagle 25-3 on Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu, California, August 5, 2025. This reel addresses 432nd Wing personnel to encourage them for the weekend ahead. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 23:08
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US

    social media
    reels
    motivation
    morale
    It's Friday

