CFAY Change of Command

250924-N-CY569-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2025) — Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, oncoming Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), relieves Capt. Les Sobol, outgoing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, during a change of command ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)
|09.18.2025
|09.25.2025 22:36
|Series
|978385
|250924-N-CY569-1002
|DOD_111322220
|00:00:29
|JP
|0
|0
