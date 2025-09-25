Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Change of Command

    JAPAN

    09.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250924-N-CY569-1002 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 24, 2025) — Capt. Jonathan Hopkins, oncoming Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), relieves Capt. Les Sobol, outgoing Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, during a change of command ceremony onboard CFAY. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 22:36
    TAGS

    CFAY
    change of command
    Yokosuka
    U.S. 7th Fleet

