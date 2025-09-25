Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Japan medics strengthen lifesaving skills during TCCC-CMC course

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    09.24.2025

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The 374th Medical Group hosted American and Japanese medical professionals for a Tactical Combat Casualty Care Combat Medic Course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 18-26.
    The weeklong course brought together Airmen from the 374th MDG, soldiers from the U.S. Army Medical Department Activity Japan, and medical personnel from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force as well as the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. For the first time, thirteen JGSDF members trained alongside their JASDF counterparts at Yokota.
    The TCCC-CMC trains participants to provide more advanced prehospital casualty care than the All Service Members (ASM) or Combat Lifesaver (CLS) courses, including instruction on advanced medical equipment and the management of life-threatening battlefield injuries. (U.S. Air Force Video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 21:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978374
    VIRIN: 250926-F-PM645-1016
    Filename: DOD_111322067
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Japan medics strengthen lifesaving skills during TCCC-CMC course, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    JGSDF
    tactical casualty care
    combat medics
    CMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download