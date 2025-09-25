Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combatives B-roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.24.2025

    Video by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Soldiers from the 94th Military Police Battalion came together to raise morale for the upcoming 84th Military Police Regimental Ball by competing in a combatives competition on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2025. This event was part of a weeklong series of activities held annually to honor their proud heritage, strengthen unit cohesion, and build esprit de corps. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 21:06
