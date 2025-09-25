Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Humphreys Bead Walk

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.11.2025

    Video by Pfc. Seu Chan 

    USAG Humphreys

    The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community united to raise awareness about suicide prevention as the Army Substance Abuse Program hosted its third annual Honor Bead Walk at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. The event aimed to connect community members with resources and foster a safe, supportive environment where individuals could find solidarity and build meaningful connections. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)

