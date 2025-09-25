USAG Humphreys Bead Walk

The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community united to raise awareness about suicide prevention as the Army Substance Abuse Program hosted its third annual Honor Bead Walk at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. The event aimed to connect community members with resources and foster a safe, supportive environment where individuals could find solidarity and build meaningful connections. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)
|09.11.2025
|09.25.2025 21:06
|Video Productions
|978372
|250910-A-KI373-1001
|DOD_111322054
|00:01:41
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|0
|0
