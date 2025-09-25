USAG Humphreys Bead Walk

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community united to raise awareness about suicide prevention as the Army Substance Abuse Program hosted its third annual Honor Bead Walk at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 12, 2025. The event aimed to connect community members with resources and foster a safe, supportive environment where individuals could find solidarity and build meaningful connections. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Seu Chan)