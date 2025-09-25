250923-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 23, 2025) Yokosuka Naval Hospital held a Mass Casualty Drill 23 September, 2025. Practicing Mass Casualty Drills help train first responders and hospital staff by stressing resources and health workers to their maximum to ensure readiness in the event of a real disaster. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 20:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978371
|VIRIN:
|250923-N-HE057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111322046
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mass Casualty Drill, by PO2 Nicholas Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.