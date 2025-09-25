Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass Casualty Drill

    JAPAN

    09.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250923-N-HE057-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (September 23, 2025) Yokosuka Naval Hospital held a Mass Casualty Drill 23 September, 2025. Practicing Mass Casualty Drills help train first responders and hospital staff by stressing resources and health workers to their maximum to ensure readiness in the event of a real disaster. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 20:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978371
    VIRIN: 250923-N-HE057-1001
    Filename: DOD_111322046
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    CFAY
    HM
    Yokosuka Naval Hospital
    Yokosuka
    U.S. Navy

