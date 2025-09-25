USAF BMET BRoll at Hospital Cecilio Castillero

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dejon Watson, Biomedical Equipment Technician (BMET) from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Natividad Bernal, a Panamanian biomedical technician, working together during AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Cecilio Castillero, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 16, 2025. The collaboration gave both technicians an opportunity to exchange knowledge and approaches to maintenance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 19:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|978355
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-DX569-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321759
|Length:
|00:03:52
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
