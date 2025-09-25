Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF BMET BRoll at Hospital Cecilio Castillero

    PANAMA

    09.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dejon Watson, Biomedical Equipment Technician (BMET) from Travis Air Force Base, Calif., and Natividad Bernal, a Panamanian biomedical technician, working together during AMISTAD 2025 at Hospital Cecilio Castillero, in Chitré, Panama, Sept. 16, 2025. The collaboration gave both technicians an opportunity to exchange knowledge and approaches to maintenance. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 19:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 978355
    VIRIN: 250916-F-DX569-2001
    Filename: DOD_111321759
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: PA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF BMET BRoll at Hospital Cecilio Castillero, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    BMET
    Republic of Panama (Panama)
    AMISTAD 2025
    Hospital Cecilio Castillero

