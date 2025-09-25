Operating hours reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video depicting the Joint Task Force Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Call Center announcing updated operating hours, effective immediately. The call center is now open Monday through Friday from 0800 to 1700 CDT, and closed on weekends. Service members and families can reach the PCS Call Center for assistance with moves at 833-MIL-MOVE (833-645-6683) or by emailing PCScallCenter@mail.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)