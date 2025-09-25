Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    A video depicting the Joint Task Force Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Call Center announcing updated operating hours, effective immediately. The call center is now open Monday through Friday from 0800 to 1700 CDT, and closed on weekends. Service members and families can reach the PCS Call Center for assistance with moves at 833-MIL-MOVE (833-645-6683) or by emailing PCScallCenter@mail.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)

    Location: SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operating hours reel, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

