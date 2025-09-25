A video depicting the Joint Task Force Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Call Center announcing updated operating hours, effective immediately. The call center is now open Monday through Friday from 0800 to 1700 CDT, and closed on weekends. Service members and families can reach the PCS Call Center for assistance with moves at 833-MIL-MOVE (833-645-6683) or by emailing PCScallCenter@mail.mil. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keira Rossman)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 17:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978350
|VIRIN:
|250925-F-QY777-4933
|Filename:
|DOD_111321682
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Operating hours reel, by SrA Keira Rossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.