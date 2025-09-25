Army Reserve Ambassador Jon Pan, shares why he joined the program to continue serving the community in Washington State. While he found success in his civilian career after being in the Army, he missed the sense of service, and sought out volunteer opportunities to satisfy that gap. With his unique background in tech, he leverages his connections as a liaison between companies and the Army Reserve, and found a way to satisfy his desire to serve.
Director: Tim Yao
Camera Operator: Nolan Thermos
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 16:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978343
|VIRIN:
|250925-A-KJ871-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111321648
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ARA | Jon Pan Social Cut (Vertical), by 1LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.