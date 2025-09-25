Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARA | Jon Pan Social Cut

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by 1st Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Army Reserve Ambassador Jon Pan, shares why he joined the program to continue serving the community in Washington State. While he found success in his civilian career after being in the Army, he missed the sense of service, and sought out volunteer opportunities to satisfy that gap. With his unique background in tech, he leverages his connections as a liaison between companies and the Army Reserve, and found a way to satisfy his desire to serve.

    Director: Tim Yao
    Camera Operator: Nolan Thermos

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978342
    VIRIN: 250925-A-KJ871-1001
    Filename: DOD_111321646
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, US

    army reserve ambassador
    washington
    seattle
    army reserve

