DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair promo

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, and Chief Pamela A. Smith, Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department, discuss the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at MPD Academy, 4665 Blue Plains Drive SW, Washington, DC, 20032. The multi-agency recruiting event on Sept. 27, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. is hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department Recruiting Unit and will include over 27 federal and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
