    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair promo

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) for the D.C. National Guard, and Chief Pamela A. Smith, Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Police Department, discuss the DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair at MPD Academy, 4665 Blue Plains Drive SW, Washington, DC, 20032. The multi-agency recruiting event on Sept. 27, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. is hosted by the Metropolitan Police Department Recruiting Unit and will include over 27 federal and local law enforcement agencies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 16:30
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair promo, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Metropolitan Police Department
    D.C. National Guard
    Law enforcement
    DCSafe
    DMV Law Enforcement Career Fair
    Chief Pamela A. Smith

