    New capability advances 354th Maintenance Group air support

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2025

    Video by Airman Mary Murray 

    354th Fighter Wing

    The 354th Fighter Wing subject matter experts explain executing the base’s first Integrated Combat Turn on a F-35A Lightning II, June 18, 2025. This new capability marks a milestone in Eielson’s ability to deliver efficient and lethal air combat sorties. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Mary Murray)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 18:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978328
    VIRIN: 250925-F-ON091-1147
    Filename: DOD_111321484
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New capability advances 354th Maintenance Group air support, by Amn Mary Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    New capability advances 354th Maintenance Group air support

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    354th Fighter Wing, Integrated Combat Turns, 354th Maintenance Group Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska

