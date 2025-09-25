Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing - 50 Years of Rescue

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    Since 1975, the 129th Rescue Wing has remained ready to respond--saving lives, answering the call, and carrying forward a legacy of courage and commitment. This video honors the Airmen, past and present, who have made that mission possible.

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978323
    VIRIN: 250730-Z-F3881-1001
    PIN: 250A05
    Filename: DOD_111321468
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, 129th Rescue Wing - 50 Years of Rescue, by SrA Kevin Nious, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    129th rescue wing
    50 years of rescue

