    TacRAT 2025: confidence & integration

    CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WEAPONS RANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, 1st Combat Camera Squadron commander, discusses the purpose of exercise TacRAT 2025 and the squadron's goal of building confidence among combat camera professionals at the Charleston Police Department Weapons Range, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Exercise TacRAT emphasizes small unit tactics, weapons proficiency, combat fitness and operational documentation in high-stress, simulated environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 15:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 978317
    VIRIN: 250916-F-PJ095-8001
    Filename: DOD_111321444
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WEAPONS RANGE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2025: confidence & integration, by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1 CTCS
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFORGEN
    TacRat 2025

