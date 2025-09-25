U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Raymond Geoffroy, 1st Combat Camera Squadron commander, discusses the purpose of exercise TacRAT 2025 and the squadron's goal of building confidence among combat camera professionals at the Charleston Police Department Weapons Range, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2025. Exercise TacRAT emphasizes small unit tactics, weapons proficiency, combat fitness and operational documentation in high-stress, simulated environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Sergio Avalos)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 15:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|978317
|VIRIN:
|250916-F-PJ095-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321444
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT WEAPONS RANGE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TacRAT 2025: confidence & integration, by SSgt Sergio Avalos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.