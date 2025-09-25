Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rescue Over the Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Duane Ramos 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, conduct an over water rescue of a Filipino mariner who suffered a stroke-like symptoms onboard a cargo vessel, 700nm off the California coast, Sept. 19, 2025. The unit executed the deepwater mission, providing rescue capability and strengthening U.S. - Philippine partnership through action.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 14:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 978311
    VIRIN: 250919-Z-KL412-1001
    Filename: DOD_111321294
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Over the Pacific, by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pararescue
    129th rescue wing
    search and rescue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download