U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 129th Rescue Wing, California Air National Guard, conduct an over water rescue of a Filipino mariner who suffered a stroke-like symptoms onboard a cargo vessel, 700nm off the California coast, Sept. 19, 2025. The unit executed the deepwater mission, providing rescue capability and strengthening U.S. - Philippine partnership through action.
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 14:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|978311
|VIRIN:
|250919-Z-KL412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111321294
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Rescue Over the Pacific, by SSgt Duane Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.