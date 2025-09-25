Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sound bites from cannon artifacts found in Savannah River

    SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2021

    Video by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Soundbites from Stephen James Commonwealth Heritage Group archaeologists, Andrea Farmer, USACE, Savannah District archaeologist and Jim Jobling, Artifact Conservator

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2025 14:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 978308
    VIRIN: 210216-A-HT663-5203
    Filename: DOD_111321205
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sound bites from cannon artifacts found in Savannah River, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

