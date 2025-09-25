Soundbites from Stephen James Commonwealth Heritage Group archaeologists, Andrea Farmer, USACE, Savannah District archaeologist and Jim Jobling, Artifact Conservator
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2025 14:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|978308
|VIRIN:
|210216-A-HT663-5203
|Filename:
|DOD_111321205
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sound bites from cannon artifacts found in Savannah River, by Michael Jordan and Cheri Dragos-Pritchard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.